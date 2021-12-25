UI VC felicitates Xtians on Christmas, New Year celebrations





.

By Adeola Badru

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale has congratulated Christians in the premier institution and Nigeria on this year’s celebration of Christmas and New Year in advance.

The VC, in a release by the University’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, said the year has been a year of blessing and progress for the University.

Prof. Adebowale said: “My dear University of Ibadan family, round and round, the days have gone, and the year is back to an end, and a beginning.”

“On behalf of the Governing Council and management team, I bring sincere yuletide greetings to all staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders of the University of Ibadan.”

“It is the Christmas and New Year season again and we have reasons to rejoice. As a result of your hard work and commitment, this has been a year of progress for our university.”

He noted that: “our international ranking improves; our national ranking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper