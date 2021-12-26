‘1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport’





Mr George Omo-Iduhon, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE), Italy Chapter, said more than 1.5 million registered Nigerians urgently needed the Nigerian passport.

Omo-Iduhon stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday while reflecting on the activities of NIDOE in Europe.

NAN reports that NIDOE is the European arm of a global Nigerian diaspora network, established in year 2000 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

NIDOE has its headquarters in London, where it serves 21 regional chapters.

Omo-Iduhon said that out of about three million Nigerians registered in Italy, 1.5 million of them needed passports, which had prevented them from returning home or getting jobs.

“One of the problems we are facing as Nigerians living in Italy is acute shortage of Nigerian passport. Most times, we go to the embassy to address the problem.

“What we normally get as response is the shortage of booklets and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper