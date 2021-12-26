12 fake medical laboratories shut down for alleged illegality in A’Ibom– Official





Prof. Augustine Umoh, the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Health, said that he has closed 12 medical laboratories for allegedly involving in unwholesome medical practices dangerous to excellent health care delivery services.

Umoh made the disclosure to newsmen in Uyo after the Inspection Team sealed some laboratories on Sunday.

He said the clampdown is in compliance with the directive from the State Executive Council over sub standard services of medical Laboratories operators in the state.

The Commissioner listed offences of the sealed laboratories to include lack of Certificate of registration with the State Ministry of Health, Non evidence of registration with Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, lack of qualified Laboratory Scientists and other supporting staff in the Laboratories.Others were the lack of Test Result Book in the Laboratories, no Laboratory Register, lack of personal operating license of Laboratory Technicians as well as unethical practices…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper