$73m sugar sector intervention infrastructure ‘ll reduce import bill – FG

THE Federal Government has said that the newly launched $73 million sugar sector infrastructure intervention fund will reduce the country’s import bill.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, told State House correspondents that the goal of the intervention was to support the development of irrigation infrastructure on acquired 10,000 hectares of sugar plantations located at six BIP sites.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, launched the sugar infrastructure intervention program titled, “Presidential Intervention On Irrigation Infrastructure to Accelerate Sugar Backward Integration Programme Projects”.

President Buhari, who was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo, said that the project would drive development and accelerate growth in the sugar sub-sector.

The sites he disclosed are Numan-Adamawa…





