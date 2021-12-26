Boxing Day: Mother, 2 daughters die on Sagamu-Benin expressway accident





A woman and her two daughters were confirmed dead in an accident involving a Howo truck and a Ford jeep at old MRS filling station, Itako, Ijebu Ife, on the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Sunday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi noted that the accident occurred at 12:30pm and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the Ford jeep driver who ran into the truck.

The TRACE spokesperson added that four people were involved in the accident, saying that three persons died.

READ ALSO: Man dies in Christmas Day accident

“The ford jeep was on its way from Lagos to the Eastern part on vacation when it rammed into a stationary Dangote truck from behind due to excessive speed and loss of control.

“The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver.

“The driver is at the police station,” he said.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper