Christmas: Ita Enang rejoices with Nigerians, Christian community





..Reiterates support for local content, artisanal refinery

…Says subsidizing fuel no longer feasible

By Chris Ochayi

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Senator Ita Enang has reiterated commitment to support local content participation in the oil and gas industry through collaborations with all the stakeholders with a view to attaining maximum utilization of indigenous technology to drive a viable self-sustaining artisanal refining industry

Senator Enang, whose remarks was contained in a message he personally signed to celebrate with Nigerians, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration also promised to strengthen agricultural programme.

He also called on Nigerians to remember those, who lost their loved ones to insurgency, banditry, politically strife and the military men who paid the supreme prize while serving the nation.

According to him, “I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper