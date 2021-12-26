Christmas: Oyetola sues for responsible celebration amidst 4th wave of COVID-19





Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated Nigerians, particularly Christians in the State as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calling for responsible celebration amidst fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He urged them to use the Yuletide season to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another, especially the vulnerable in the society.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, Governor Oyetola urged the people of the State to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity, in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasise brotherly love, tolerance, care for the needy and patience, among other virtues.

Oyetola, who called on Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper