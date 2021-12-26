Christmas: Thank God for things money can’t buy, Cleric urges





As Christians worldwide celebrate Christmas, a cleric, Pastor Isaac Oyetayo, has advised them to spend much time to thank God for the gift of Jesus Christ and the salvation he brought to mankind.

Oyetayo, the Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mount Zion Cathedral, Oyo Province 1, Ibadan, gave the advice during a church service to celebrate Christmas.

The pastor also said that Nigerians should thank God for His goodness, mercy, protection and deliverance upon families and the entire country.

“Thank God for life, deliverance from the snares of the devil and death; many people who saw this time last year are not alive now.

“No matter how rich you are, you cannot buy life; money can buy oxygen but can’t buy breath, money can buy a car but can’t buy journey mercy. These are the things God gave us free.

“God is never tired of protecting us; so, we should not be tired of praising and thanking Him,” he said.

Oyetayo urged Christians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper