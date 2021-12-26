NCDC confirms community transmission of Omicron variant





… Says 39 new cases discovered

… WHO warns that blanket booster shots could fuel emergence of new variants

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, weekend confirmed community transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country even as the Centre disclosed that Nigeria has not recorded any death from the variant.

On its part, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has warned that blanket Covid vaccine booster programmes, amid vaccine inequities in poor countries, could lead to the emergence of more mutant variants and perpetuate the pandemic.

Disclosing the development weekend during a webinar on the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Director-General, NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said additional 39 cases of the Omicron variant and been discovered bringing the total to 45.

Noting that the Omicron had pushed up the number of cases of coronavirus in the country, Adetifa said the variant is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper