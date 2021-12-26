Novena university gets NUC approval to commence Medicine ,dentistry, pharmacy





National Universities Commission NUC)

The National Universities Commission, NUC has approved Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy at the Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, Nigeria.

Novena University had earlier started the delivery of other Health Sciences programmes like Nursing, Doctor of Optometry, Medical Laboratory Science, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Public and Community Health which is offered up to PhD specialising in Public Health, Biostatistics, Epidemiology, Health Information Systems, Primary Healthcare and Environmental Health.

The University had secured €100 million Euros from a German Development Bank to build 240-bed high standard facilities Teaching Hospital in support to the use of the Specialist Hospitals of the Delta State Government available to the University to train her students after signing an MoU with the Delta State…





