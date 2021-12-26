Over 500 Muslims meet Christians at Christmas Church service in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

At Christmas; hundreds of Muslims attended church service in kaduna to promote peace and unity. 

A statement at the weekend, stated that  “as the world celebrates Christmas day which marked the birth of Jesus Christ, some Muslims  also joined their Christian counterpart toward  the celebration at Kaduna church  with the aims of promoting peace ,love and religion tolerance”.

The General Over seer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry Sabon Tasha Kaduna South ,Pastor Yohanna Buru  expressed satisfaction over the large turn out of Muslims Imams and youths from 7 Northern states that attended this year’s Christmas services.

He said despite security challenges bedeviling peace stability in the 19 Northern states of Nigeria,, and out break of Omicron variant of Covid 19 , and equally high cost of transportation ,hundreds of Muslims which include women and childrens,attended this year’s Christmas morning services with the aim…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

