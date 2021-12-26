Yuletide: Collaborate with security agencies, Enugu govt directs Forest Guards, Neighbourhood Watch groups





…Reassures residents of adequate security

In furtherance of its efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Enugu State during this festive period, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, directed the 1,700-Brigade Personnel of the Forest Guards and the entire Neighbourhood Watch Associations in the state to continue to collaborate with the security agencies in providing adequate security in all the communities.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the Enugu State Government made “a clarion call to the people of the state and all road users to appreciate the tremendous sacrifice and concerted efforts of the security agencies towards curbing the menace of heightening insecurity within the South East geopolitical zone”.

Oruruo stated that “the state government empathizes with the populace over the excruciating pains, predictable delays and the overall sufferings occasioned by…





