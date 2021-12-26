Yuletide: Nigerians must remain resilient despite, hunger, insecurity – Rep Chinda





…says APC has remained clueless

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Leader of the House of Representatives Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus, Rep. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda has said despite the hunger in the land, killings, abductions, state of insecurity, Nigerians should remain resilient to combat the challenges occasioned by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Chinda in a Christmas message to his constituents in Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State and Nigerians titled “A Call For Resilience” enjoined Nigerians to remain positive and resilient in the face of these challenges and hope for a better and greater Nigeria.

“As Christians across the globe celebrate this year’s Christmas, I hereby for myself, my family and constituents rejoice and felicitate with them, particularly Nigerians and those resident in Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

“Clearly, Christmas comes with bliss, funfare and happy moments. But what bliss, funfare and happy moments can we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper