17 months enough to end insecurity before Buhari leaves office — Presidency





Femi Adesina

—Says Maiduguri rocket launch was scaremongering

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency has said 17 months was enough time for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to bring to an end the various security challenges plaguing the country.

President Buhari, who took over the presidential seat in 2015 for the period of four years was re-elected in 2019 and is expected to leave office in May 2023, about 17 months.

Speaking when he appeared on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari can still end insecurity in the country before his exit.

Recall that in August, President Buhari had warned security chiefs that he was not prepared to leave office as a failure and that he was determined to turn things around in the war against insecurity.

Asked if President can end insecurity in the country before he leaves office in 2023, Adesina…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper