ABSU sacks randy lecturer, another staff involved in admission racketeering





By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Abia State University, Uturu, has sacked a senior lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Dr Michael I. Ukaegbu for alleged involvement in sex-for-grade in the University. Ukaegbu was a former Acting Head, Department of Mass Communication.

The University also sacked Mr Leonard Chukwuma for alleged fraud and admission racketeering.

Their sack was ratified by the University’s Council at its 148th regular and resumed meetings held on Thursday, 16th and Monday, 20th December 2021, at the University Council Chamber, chaired by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Adolphus N. Wabara.

The Council in a communique, signed by the Registrar/Secretary to Council, Dr Acho Elendu, said “Council-in-Session ratified the dismissal of Dr Michael I. Ukaegbu, former Ag. Head, Department of Mass Communication for involvement in sex-for-grade and Mr Leonard Chukwuma for fraud and admission racketeering”.

The University also ratified the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper