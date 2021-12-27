AFCON: Ndidi, Iheanacho, Dennis, others can play for clubs till Jan 3





Footballers heading to next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will be allowed to play for their clubs until January 3, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Sunday.

Many were set to miss matches because of the rule that dictates clubs must release players 14 days before a continental championship or the World Cup.

But CAF has agreed to allow players whose clubs have matches between December 27 and January 3 to play them before joining up with their national squads for the Cup of Nations finals, which kick off in Cameroon on January 9.

That will come as a relief to English clubs who had been due to lose their African players by the official release date of December 27, although some had made individual arrangements for players to stay with them for as long as possible before the start of the tournament.

‘This decision is taken in the spirit of goodwill and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper