Anambra poll: Obiogbolu, Ozigbo’s campaign DG, resigns from PDP

Dr Alex Obiogbolu, Director General of the Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Organisation in the Novermber 2021 Anambra Governorship Election has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a self signed resignation letter dated December 21, 2021 and addressed to the acting chairman, PDP, Ward 6, Inland Town, Onitsha North Local Government Area, Anambra State and copied the state party and Peter Obi, leader of the party in the state, Obiogbolu, a

former State PDP Publicity Secretary, said he worked assiduously for 21 years to build the party truly democratic that is capable of delivering good governance.

Unfortunately, he said, a few persons who constitute part of leadership that should show direction continue to have a strangulating hold on the life of the party behaving as they deem fit, the party shall cease to breathe.

He said: “It is unfortunate that we cannot count on them to treat us with honesty and commit to…





