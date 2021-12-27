Bandits kidnap 5 in Zaria

By Ibrahim Hassan

A group of men suspected to be  bandits at the weekend, allegedly cut short the Christmas holiday of 5 peasants in Zaria by kidnapping them.

” They came to our area with arms and ammunition and kidnapped five persons,”a local told journalists. 

“The 5 persons lived  very close to my house at Kuregu Wusasa, opposite new ECWA church,” he said.

Journalists are still waiting for reaction from the authorities. 

The post Bandits kidnap 5 in Zaria appeared first on Vanguard News.



