Bandits kidnap 5 in Zaria





By Ibrahim Hassan

A group of men suspected to be bandits at the weekend, allegedly cut short the Christmas holiday of 5 peasants in Zaria by kidnapping them.

” They came to our area with arms and ammunition and kidnapped five persons,”a local told journalists.

“The 5 persons lived very close to my house at Kuregu Wusasa, opposite new ECWA church,” he said.

Journalists are still waiting for reaction from the authorities.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper