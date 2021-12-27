CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: CSCS boss, Lawal, Osode join LCFE Board





STOCK

By Peter Egwuatu

Three distinguished professionals have joined the Board of Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) as Non- Executive Directors, bringing tested industry experience to boost the Exchange’s technical expertise and corporate governance.

The trio are: the Managing Director of Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS Plc, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the founder and Managing Partner of Imperial Law Office, Mrs Afolake Lawal, and a seasoned Chartered Accountant, Mr John Osode.

READ ALSO:Christmas: Reps’ minority caucus not happy Nigerians can’t afford basic needs of life

A frontline Economist, Chartered Stockbroker and Business Administrator, Jalo-Waziri, has almost three decades hands-on experience across multiple financial disciplines, with his career spanning investment banking, securities trading, pension funds and conventional asset management, business development and regulation. He is an award-winning executive, with reputable history…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper