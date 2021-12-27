Don’t join strikes, FG tells newly inducted doctors





….As MDCN inducts Ngige’s son, 5 others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government has charged newly inducted medical graduates to desist from joining incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige gave this charge in Abuja at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja, UniAbuja, into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

Ngige, whose son, Dr Andrew Ngige was among the new inductees, urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

He reminded them that the medical profession was a noble one and hence, they should abstain from any conduct which is capable of bringing their esteemed profession to disrepute.

He said, “I am a medical doctor. One of you being inducted here is my second son. My first son is a medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper