Ghanaian returnee on the run over alleged killing of girlfriend





By Ozioruva Aliu

A Ghanaian returnee simply identified as Osas is on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend Elohor Oniorosa on Christmas Eve in what is suspected to be ritual killing in Benin, Edo State.

The incident was said to have happened around Egor area of the state capital.

According to the State Police PPRO, SP Bello Kontongs, the father of the deceased William Oniorosa reported the case to the police and investigation is on to arrest the suspect.

He said: “The Suspect name is Osas and his surname is unknown who is a boyfriend OF Elohor Oniorosa daughter of one William Oniorosa who also reported the Incident to the police.

“Investigation is on while the suspect is on the run. The Incident happens on the 24/12/2021,” the PPRO added.

It was gathered that the suspect recently returned from Ghana a week ago and allegedly slaughtered his girlfriend in Benin.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper