Group appeals to APC Caretaker Committee to conduct National Convention on Feb. 5, 2022





The Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) has appealed to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that the party’s National Convention is conducted on February 5, 2022.

The PMM, a sub group in the APC, made the appeal in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, and Secretary, Mr Adekunle Fijabi, on Sunday in Abuja.

The group also urged the APC CECPC to ensure the immediate release of processes leading to the national convention, latest by Jan. 5, 2022, to avoid crisis within the party’s ranks and files.

The PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of the APC, called on the Buni-led CECPC not to prolong the date for the party’s national convention a day beyond Feb. 5,2022.

“This organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper