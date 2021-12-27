Gunmen kidnap monarch, 7 others in Plateau, Zaria, Ekiti





File photo

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gunmen, weekend, abducted eight persons, including a traditional ruler in three locations across the country.

While the paramount ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, Mr Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem, was abducted yesterday, heavily armed bandits kidnapped five peasants in Zaria, Katsina State, even as gunmen, suspected to be bandits, abducted two men on Christmas Day in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyino Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In Plateau, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, the military task force maintaining peace in the state, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the abduction. He told newsmen, yesterday, in Jos that Mato was kidnapped from his residence at Gindiri.

He said troops of the task force had been mobilised to the area to conduct search and rescue.

“Troops of OPSH at Gyambus in Mangu have been mobilised to the area. They are on the trail of the kidnappers,” Takwa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper