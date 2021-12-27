Health and Welfare in Entertainment Industry: Are we deaf, blind, stupid or just lax?





Mabel Oboh

By Mabel Oboh

This is really heart breaking; entertainers are dying. While giving so much joy to people, we seem to forget about ourselves — caring for and loving our health. The end result is ill-health and death. Some things are beyond our control. But a conscious attempt at maintaining good health is in our hands.

This is why entertainers must change their attitude. Most ignore their health, subject the body to unhealthy lifestyle and then beg for money for treatment — usually when it’s too late.

We are too valuable and pivotal in the society to be degrading ourselves with the constant need to seek charity. We must put ourselves first and save for the raining day when times are good. The inroads drugs, smoking and drinking have made into Nigeria’s entertainment space are destroying lives. They also destroy marriages and relationships. Overindulgence is an all round bomb.

READ ALSO: Mabel Oboh: The growth of an unassuming political icon

As a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper