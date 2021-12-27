Insecurity: Akintoye unveils mobile app to track kidnap victims, expose criminal hideouts in Yorubaland





Prof Banji Akintoye

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Monday, unveiled a Mobile Application designed to track Kidnapped Victims and Expose Danger anywhere in Yoruba Land.

In a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, the Mobile Application and Alert System, named PAJAWIRI is said to be able expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

READ ALSO:Electoral bill: Save Nigeria from Buhari now, PDP Reps’ caucus cries out

The Security System also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is an evidence that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper