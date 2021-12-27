Just in: Uche Nwosu regains freedom





By Nwafor Sunday

The Imo state 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu has regained freedom, hours after arrest in Imo state.

Nwosu was arrested yesterday at St Peter’s Anglican Church by security operatives. Reacting to his freedom, Chikezie Nwadike, his spokesperson in a statement said that Nwosu was never invited by anyone before his arrest yesterday.

Read the full statement below: “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

"Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper