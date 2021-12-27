OMICRON VARIANT: More contagious, less severe than Delta?





By Sola Ogundipe

Omicron is spreading faster than any known variant. Barely one month after it was detected in South Africa, the highly contagious but less severe variant has spread to at least 110 countries.

The severity of Omicron has been topic of numerous debates in recent times. However, scientists say Omicron appears to lead to fewer hospitalisations than Delta. They argue that even if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, it is not known just how much weaker it is. Also, even as Omicron appears to lead to fewer hospitalisations than Delta, it is unknown whether it is causing fewer hospitalisations because the variant itself is less virulent.

The Omicron variant is spreading so fast, cases in some countries are doubling every two to three days. Omicron has overtaken Delta as the dominant strain in the US, many European countries, and the UK, and it is likely to become dominant in other countries soon.

A key unknown is whether Omicron will lead to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper