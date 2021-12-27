One killed as carnival turns bloody in Osun





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person was reportedly killed in Igbaye town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun state after a carnival celebration allegedly turns bloody.

It was gathered that some youths were celebrating carnival in the town on Monday afternoon when misunderstanding ensued between two groups in the community.

While a source disclosed that the crisis was connected with the community monarchy’s dispute, another resident said it was purely a celebration turn sour among youths in the town.

An eyewitness, Rasheed Damola said the crisis started at the carnival ground after an argument ensued between two groups within the event’s venue and the situation escalated into a free-for-all.

“Some people started throwing bottles, clubs and stones like those at the event scampered for safety. All of a sudden, some people started shooting and one person was hit in the process. He was rushed to a hospital in Okuku and died before he could be attended to”, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper