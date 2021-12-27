Police in Jigawa arrest 2 for alleged theft of cow





The Police in Jigawa have arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing a cow in Garki Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested after one Nasiru Magaji reported to the police that on Dec. 14, at about 2:30 a.m., unknown thieves trespassed into his residence and stole his cow.

He explained that upon receipt of the report, police detectives went into action where they later recovered the stolen cow at Wudil market, in Kano State.

The spokesperson added that the two suspects, both aged 30 and residents of Jaya and Daware villages in Garki and Ringim LGAs respectively, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to him, two other suspects and residents of Jaya and Badage villages, also in Garki and Ringim LGAs, were still at large.

