PZ Wilmar unveils TV commercial to showcase family bonding





By Chioma Obinna

To promote family bonding moments, Devon King’s, a Brand of PZ Wilmar, recently held an event themed: “King’s Fest” to promote and celebrate the joy of family bonding amongst its consumers even as it unveiled a new television commercial to showcase the importance of family bonding.

At the event, the Head of Marketing for PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said the event was organised to bring families together during the Yuletide season and also to create memorable moments with family and friends.

“This event has been organized for our consumers, in the spirit of the season to come celebrate with their loved ones and create fun memories they’ll carry on for a lifetime. Christmas really brings us more opportunity to bond with family members and that’s the Brand’s goal.”

Category and Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, emphasised the uniqueness of Devon King’s in cooking meals and how the product has helped in creating magical bonding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper