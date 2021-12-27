Sultan, Oyetola, others charge Muslims to embrace peaceful coexistence, brotherliness





The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Alhaja Noimot Salako, Ogun Deputy Governor, have urged Muslims to embrace peaceful coexistence.

They made the plea on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) held at the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), B-Zone IVC Permanent Site on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

Recall that the Society was established on April 18, 1954 in Lagos.

The theme for the 111th edition of the IVC entitled “How Could This Be” was targeted at examining issues affecting Islam and how it could be addressed.

The Sultan, represented by Alhaji Abdur-Rasaq Oladejo, admonished the students to eschew violence, urging them to be constructive in their presentations and agitations.

Abubakar urged them to be peaceful and good ambassadors of Islam, whether in schools, homes, social…





