UN Deputy Chief, Amina Mohammed, mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu





Desmond Tutu

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Sunday paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, extoling his exceptional qualities.

Mohammed joined other UN leaders to lament the passing away of the anti-apartheid leader and human rights activist, who died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

“While I will miss his presence, I celebrate his incredible life of service,” she wrote in a post on her official Twitter account.

Archbishop Tutu was “always with a smile, always asking us to do our ‘little bit of good’”, she recalled, before signing off with “R.I.P.”

Similarly, Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), also joined the world and the people of South Africa in mourning Archbishop Tutu.

Andersen described him as “a pillar of moral rectitude who taught all of us to walk the righteous path with truth, justice and forgiveness in our hearts”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper