Why DISCOs take control of donated equipment – ANED





…Cites indemnity, public safety as reasons

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, has explained why Electricity Distribution Companies,, DISCOs, assume ownership of equipment voluntarily made available by customers for use by their networks.

ANED’s Executive Director for Research and Advocacy, Barr. Sunday Oduntan,in a statement issued Monday in Abuja said it boiled down to a matter of indemnity and safety critical protection.

According to him, “Many people have asked that question and the answer is simple, and we feel it is important to shed light on it for the sake of public awareness. It is a case of indemnity and protection.

“The DISCOs take responsibility for any incident that happens with those infrastructure. It is important for Nigerians to understand that Discos have a responsibility to ensure that only good quality equipments duly certified by Nigerian Electricity Management and Safety Agency, NESSA, are installed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper