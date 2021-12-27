Why we rejected Nembe spill JIV Report —Bayelsa govt





…Insists equipment, maintenance failure, not sabotage responsible for spill

…Vows to seek justice

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA State government, weekend, gave reasons it rejected the Joint Investigative Visit, JIV, report that the Nembe well head blowout was caused by sabotage insisting that it was due to equipment and maintenance failure.

Accordingly, it vowed to take all appropriate steps to pursue environmental justice for itself and affected communities, to put an end to the perennial pollution of the environment through reckless and irresponsible oilfield practice that is condoned by a weak or compromised regulatory system.

The JIV is a statutory probe that follows every reported spill incident, usually convened by the operator of the leak facility comprising of representatives of the oil firm, affected communities, regulators and state ministry of environment.

However, after the JIV of last Wednesday to the Nembe Spill site, representatives of the…





