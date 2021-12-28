2023: Nigerian youths’ date with destiny





There’s the need for more young Nigerians to come forward with their ideas and ideologies of how this country should be run and have a date with destiny in 2023. — Sulaiman Aledeh

By Sulaiman Aledeh

“But please, can I ask you to postpone your campaign till after the 2019 election?” President Muhammadu Buhari asked as a cross-section of Nigerian youths from the 36 states and federal capital territory cheered and applauded him for signing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law.

It was a grand moment in the history of Nigeria’s democracy when President Buhari signed the bill allowing young Nigerians to vie for political offices.

The bill altered four sections of the constitution- Sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 and spoke clearly about reducing age qualification for political positions. This meant that a 25-year old Nigerian with a burning desire for impact and an eye for the future could contest a seat at the House of Representatives.

It also indicated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper