2023 presidency: Wabara, Abaribe drum support for Pius Anyim





By Steve Oko

The 2023 presidential ambition of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, gained momentum yesterday, as former Senate President and Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, has thrown his support behind the project.

Similarly, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has also canvassed support for the former Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, saying he is eminently qualified and intellectually endowed to fix Nigeria.

The duo who spoke at a grand civic reception for Senator Abaribe at Obingwa in Abia State where Anyim was a special guest, called on Ndigbo and Nigerians of all race and political divide to throw their lot with the former Senate President.

This is as the PDP candidate in the just-concluded governoship election in Anambra State, Val Ozigbo, has called for the inclusion of electronic voting in the Electoral Act.

Ozigbo who spoke with Vanguard during the reception, expressed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper