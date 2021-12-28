Acts To Watch Out In 2022





By Agwuma Kingsley

2021 has been a good year in the Nigerian music landscape. It has been filled with ushering part of the most successful creators into larger music spaces, like Wizkid’s “Essence” alongside Tems made an impact on pop culture.

The record also accompanied a remix with Justin Bieber on the album’s deluxe version, and it has successfully got nominated for the 2022 Grammy Academy Awards on the best global music performance with Essence, as well as the album got nominated for the best album along with other incredible nominee’s.

Burna Boy also recounts victories in the moments with the fourth Grammy nomination on the row. Davido along the line seems to battle career decline, although he also had part of the sizeable records in between the year, it’s a fair share even as he closed the year bagging an ambassadorial deal with sports kit company Puma. He also performed in shows that he ended the year with.

Tiwa Savage on the other tail end has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper