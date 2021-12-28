APC Convention: No support group can intimidate Buni-led committee – Youth Coalition





By Fortune Eromosele

The Director General of the Coalition of Progressive Youth Groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora, COPY-ND, Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, yesterday, dismissed the empty threats of a support group that undermined the All Progressive Congress and threatened to occupy its National Secretariat over the Convention date.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Secretary of the group, Blessing Akinlosotu, Isyaku reiterated that no youth group can intimidate the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni into organising the National Convention at anyone’s convenience.

The statement reads in part: “The Caretaker Committee is competently handling the convention planning process and the Chairman having briefed Mr. President on its work has suggested February 2022 to hold the convention and it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper