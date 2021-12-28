C’River: EndSARS destructions opened new vista for BDA’s growth —Jackson





By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar — The Management of Cross River Basin Development Authority, CRBDA, has described the wanton destructions of their facility as a blessing in disguise, which has opened new vista for the establishment to grow.

They further revealed that it challenged their leadership to think outside the box, despite daunting challenges occasioned by the mayhem 14 months ago, as they embarked on viable projects, including fish pond worth over N200 million.

Speaking with journalists during a facility tour/project assessment and site evaluation, the public relations officer of CRBDA, Dr. Jackson John, asserted that they are doing better after the #EndSARS destructions.

Jackson explained that though the plans were already on ground, the EndSARS protest managed to disrupt and vandalise most of the projects they embarked on.

He said: “You will not even see the scars, because the improvement we have now is far better than what we had before the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper