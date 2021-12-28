DISCOs condemn alleged military assault on AEDC workers





By Obas Esiedesa

THE Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, has condemned an assault on workers of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, describing it as unjustifiable and cruel.

ANED in a statement, yesterday, by its Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Barr. Sunday Oduntan, said the attack on four workers of AEDC who went to deliver a demand letter (AEDC/DMU/12-21/118) at the residence of an army general in Gwarinpa, Abuja, portends grave danger for the power sector.

Oduntan alleged that the four staff of the utility narrated how they were detained and handed over to soldiers for torture. According to him, “The staff were merely going about their legitimate duties.

They had done nothing wrong. They merely went to serve a letter. How that led to soldiers being sent to look for them is beyond us. It didn’t end there. The soldiers arrested them presumably on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper