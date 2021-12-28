Ex-NIMASA DG proffers strategy to combat attacks on vessels at anchorage





By Godwin Oritse

STAKEHOLDERS have lamented the growing attacks on vessels at berth and anchorage a development that is beginning to raise concern for both ship owners and crew.

Speaking to Vanguard, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Temisan Omatseye, has advised security agencies to prioritise intelligence gathering to combat frequent attacks on ships at anchorage.

Omatseye said, “Usually, whenever there are attacks on ships at anchorages, most times, those attacks are from criminals in communities around those anchorages. And one of the ways to tackle and win them once and for all is for a collaboration to take place between NIMASA and intelligence units of the DSS (Department of State Security), Navy and the Nigerian Army.

“Whatever intelligence these security agencies gather would now be submitted to NIMASA which would definitely inform their decision on that challenge. The intelligence would enhance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper