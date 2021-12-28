Excitement as Bayelsa presents starter packs to 814 skill graduates





By Samuel Oyadongha

ABOUT 814 Bayelsa youths trained in various skills were last week presented with starter packs as a way of making them self-reliant rather than depending on handouts from politicians.

The training programme, which was initiated by a member of the Bayelsa State Centre for Women Development representing Southern Ijaw Constituency IV, Mrs. Charity Godwin is aimed at providing the beneficiaries employment and eradicating poverty.

NDV learned that the decision to embark on the training programme was in answer to the charge by the state governor that the people should be empowered with the prosperity his administration preaches.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Governor Douye Diri encouraged youths to shun acts of criminality and take advantage of the government’s plans and programmes to give their lives a meaning.

He expressed delight over the disposition of the graduates, who he said showed a determination to put their skills to use and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper