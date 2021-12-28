Family of four, 3 others perish in boat mishap in Niger





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

A middle-aged man, his two wives and eldest son have perished in a boat mishap in Niger State yesterday.

The incident happened in Zhigiri village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the husband identified as Mallam Mu’azu Babangida his two of his wives and his eldest son were among others travelling to Dnaweto for a naming ceremony.

A spokesman for the Coalition of Shiroro Association, Salis Mohamed Sabo who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

He said, “Prior to the construction of Zungeru Dam, travelling between these two villages was by land because there was no water. Therefore, before now, one doesn’t need water transportation, as the terrain was majorly dry and motorable.

This is one of the social upheaval occasioned by the construction of the Zungeru dam,” he lamented

As of going to Press, the Corpses of six of the seven deceased have been recovered while local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper