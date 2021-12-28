Fulani group to establish football association for nomadic children —Chairman





Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural group, says it would establish a football association for nomadic children in Jigawa State.

The State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Umar Dubantu, stated this in an interview with Newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

According to him, the establishment of the association for the nomads will motivate and encourage the youth among them to actively partake in sporting activities, particularly at the grassroots.

Dubantu, who noted that the gesture would pave way for the discovery of talents, added that it would also enhance the development of football in the state.

He explained that the group will soon embark on talent discovery among the nomads across the state, with plans to select at least one player each from the state’s 27 Local Government Areas.

He noted that there were many talented children among the nomads not only in football, but other sports, but they failed to be recognised.

“There are many talented Fulani players…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper