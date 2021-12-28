Investigate who ordered my arrest, owner of private jet for operation — Nwosu begs IGP





…They alleged I was supplying arms to militants

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2019 Imo state governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, on Tuesday demanded from the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate the owner of the private jet which was used to fly him (Nwosu) from Enugu to Abuja.

Nwosu made this demand in Owerri while narrating his experience of how he was arrested by security operatives at St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama-Obiere in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state, during the outing service of his late mother, Jemimah Nwosu, last Sunday.

He explained that he was taken to the tactical squad office in Abuja, where he was told by the police that, “Someone wrote a petition against me (Nwosu) that I was supplying arms to militants and giving them money.”

He added that there was no time that the police officially invited him to come to answer questions from the petition against him (Nwosu).

Narrating his ordeal Nwosu said:





Source: Vanguard Newspaper