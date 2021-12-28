NBM mourns, eulogises Tutu





Desmond Tutu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Neo Black Movement of Africa popularly called NBM has mourned the death of South African cleric and anti- apartheid activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu describing him as model for the emancipation of Africa from colonial manipulation.

A statement by the spokesperson of NBM Oluwatosin Dixon made available to journalists in Benin Sunday night said the association received the death “with shock but with total submission to the will of God.

“He was the Bishop of Johannesburg for a year from1985 and the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases being the first black African to hold the position. Theologically, he sought to fuse black African nationalist ideas and Christian liberation theology.

“The world cannot forget in a hurry when he appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by…





