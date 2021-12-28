NNMP: IE concludes phase zero, to meter 290,000 households in phase 1





By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, IE, said it has concluded the Phase Zero of the National Mass Metering Programme, NNMP, with over 111,000 meters installed across its six business units.

This is coming even as the company disclosed that plans are underway to deploy over 290,000 meters under the Phase 1 NNMP next year across all six business units on its network.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had stated that additional 157,758 end-use customers’ meters were installed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This according to the commission indicated an increase of 20.5 per cent, when compared to 125,311 meters recorded in the third quarter, Q3, 2020.

However, speaking during the NERC customer complaints forum in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, IE, Folake Soetan, affirmed that over 111,000 meters have been installed under Phase Zero of the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP).

