PDP flays disruption of congress in Zamfara





By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned what it called the violent attack on its Zamfara state, describing it as a direct assault on democracy.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said “Nigerians were horrified as All Progressives Congress, APC thugs invaded the venue of our congress in Samaru in Gusau, unleashed violence on our members, vandalized materials and vehicles after which they descended on the PDP secretariat, tore the PDP flags as well as Nigerian flags, all in their bid to orchestrate tension in the state and disrupt our congress.”

The statement continued: “Nevertheless, the success of the PDP Congress in Zamfara state despite the attacks shows that the PDP is in firm control of the state even with Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the APC and that we will never relent in our determination to reclaim our electoral mandate taken to the APC by Governor Matawalle and other feeble-minded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper