Stakeholders appraise CBN’s TIES initiative





*…as students, graduates brace up for implementation

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor.

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

NIGERIAN students, on the platform of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, are now in high spirits, while building hopes of a new dawn of a positive post-schooling experience.

The excitement was over the roll out of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme, TIES, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, two months ago.

Speaking to a group of stakeholders and student leaders recently, NANS President, Sunday Asefon, said the era of joblessness as hallmark of university graduates would soon be over as the students embrace the TIES.

He also noted that the school curriculum has been fundamentally challenged by TIES to begin a redirection away from redundant education to a more result-oriented functional system that meets the needs of the graduates.

He lamented, “As Students and stakeholders, the population of our graduates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper