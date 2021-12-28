Who am I not to forgive Tony Kabaka, asks Obaseki





Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday in Benin said that he has no regrets whatsoever in forgiving Tony Adun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the state.

Obaseki stated this while addressing leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s reaction was coming on the heels of social media comments that trailed the Christmas gift of a cow and bags of rice to Adun, popularly known as Kabaka after he begged the governor for forgiveness.

According to Obaseki, “since last night, I have been hearing lots of comments that I gave cow and rice to Kabaka. I read some people who said they are my supporters and I felt bad. I say they are not my supporters.

“This is Christmas, we are celebrating Christ, the basis of our Christianity and religion. Before politics, we are human beings, so if we cannot show humanity, then we will not be humble…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper